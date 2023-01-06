Empower Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.08 Million (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Empower token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00009362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $235.29 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empower has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,013,333 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.56997889 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,647.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

