Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 21.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 24.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 435,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 78.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Enbridge by 164.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.