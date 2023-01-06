Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Down to $71.16

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.16, but opened at $69.36. Endava shares last traded at $69.36, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.
Endava Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
