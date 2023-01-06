Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Down to $71.16

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.16, but opened at $69.36. Endava shares last traded at $69.36, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Endava Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02.

Institutional Trading of Endava

About Endava

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 1,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Endava by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

