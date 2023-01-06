Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Sells 299,501.86 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.62, for a total value of 299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,460,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EDR traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 21.90. 1,709,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,500. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 34.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 21.42 and a 200 day moving average of 21.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.34 by 0.04. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of 1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.