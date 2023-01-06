Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Sells 299,501.86 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.62, for a total value of 299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,460,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.2 %
EDR traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 21.90. 1,709,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,500. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 34.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 21.42 and a 200 day moving average of 21.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.34 by 0.04. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of 1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
