Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton Sells 13,853 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.62, for a total transaction of 299,501.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at 1,460,106.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 21.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,500. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is 21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 34.35.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.34 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 166,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

