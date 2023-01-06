Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enel from €7.30 ($7.77) to €7.60 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enel from €9.75 ($10.37) to €8.50 ($9.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 1,053,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,425. Enel has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.