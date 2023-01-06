Energi (NRG) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and $152,076.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022714 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003876 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,021,870 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.