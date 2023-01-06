Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Increased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 28.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 140,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company's stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401,452. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

