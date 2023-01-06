Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.19.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.94.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 15.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Entergy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

