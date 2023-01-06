Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.28. Envela shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 39,409 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Envela had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Envela by 1,077.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envela during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Envela during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Envela during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Envela during the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

