EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

