Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 6th (1COV, A, ABCL, ABT, ACCD, AEL, AER, AFL, AGNC, AL)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 6th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($42.55) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $133.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $77.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $12.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $52.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($744.68) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $158.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £118 ($142.17) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $95.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $290.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $720.00 to $785.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $44.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.48 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $27.00 to $33.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $347.00 to $365.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $6.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $41.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $470.00 to $478.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $565.00 to $600.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.60 to $3.20. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) had its price target lowered by Jonestrading from $27.00 to $26.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €95.00 ($101.06) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $158.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €90.00 ($95.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $144.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €46.40 ($49.36) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $344.00 to $326.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $414.00 to $399.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $51.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $122.00 to $108.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 450 ($5.42) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $67.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $62.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $37.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $53.00.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $115.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €32.50 ($34.57) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $80.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $54.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $126.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $204.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Tigress Financial from $186.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $345.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $356.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,510 ($18.19) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $490.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $126.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $78.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $630.00 to $625.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $59.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $116.00 to $126.00.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $174.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $96.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $303.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $258.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $250.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $115.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $107.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $403.00 to $420.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €12.50 ($13.30) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $84.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $95.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $175.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $24.00.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $99.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $21.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $14.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $14.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $86.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $230.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $6.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $284.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $92.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €90.00 ($95.74) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $103.00.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $367.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.35 to $5.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.50.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $295.00 to $250.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $250.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $245.00 to $215.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $281.00 to $267.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $224.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $40.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $280.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $555.00 to $620.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $193.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $48.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $52.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $181.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 115 ($1.39) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $320.00 to $352.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $50.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $105.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $31.00 to $26.00.

