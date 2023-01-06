Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 6th (1COV, A, ABCL, ABT, ACCD, AEL, AER, AFL, AGNC, AL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 6th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($42.55) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $133.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $77.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $12.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $52.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($744.68) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $158.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £118 ($142.17) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $95.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $290.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $720.00 to $785.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $44.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.48 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $27.00 to $33.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $347.00 to $365.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $6.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $41.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $470.00 to $478.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $565.00 to $600.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.60 to $3.20. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) had its price target lowered by Jonestrading from $27.00 to $26.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €95.00 ($101.06) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $158.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €90.00 ($95.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $144.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €46.40 ($49.36) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $344.00 to $326.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $414.00 to $399.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $51.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $122.00 to $108.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 450 ($5.42) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $67.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $62.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $37.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $53.00.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $115.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €32.50 ($34.57) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $80.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $54.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $126.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $204.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Tigress Financial from $186.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $345.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $356.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,510 ($18.19) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $490.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $126.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $78.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $630.00 to $625.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $59.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $116.00 to $126.00.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $174.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $96.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $303.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $258.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $250.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $115.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $107.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $403.00 to $420.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €12.50 ($13.30) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $84.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $95.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $175.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $24.00.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $99.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $21.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $14.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $14.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $86.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $230.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $6.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $284.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $92.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €90.00 ($95.74) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $103.00.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $367.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.35 to $5.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.50.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $295.00 to $250.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $250.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $245.00 to $215.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $281.00 to $267.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $224.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $40.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $280.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $555.00 to $620.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $193.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $48.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $52.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $181.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 115 ($1.39) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $320.00 to $352.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $50.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $105.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $31.00 to $26.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.