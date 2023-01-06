ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 2.8% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $51.41 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00039837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018805 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00235433 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00811356 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $14.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

