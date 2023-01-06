Ergo Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00007059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $76.59 million and approximately $705,537.60 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,855.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00446772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00931305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00109474 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00601546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00255853 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,362,264 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

