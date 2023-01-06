Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $357.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.