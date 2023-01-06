Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.13.
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $357.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
