Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,572 shares of company stock worth $24,315,187. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

