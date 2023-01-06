Euro Coin Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00006284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.62 million and $1.19 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00445800 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.01742283 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,104.30 or 0.30456595 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,255,930 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

