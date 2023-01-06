Euro Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $958,588.41 (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00006278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and $958,588.41 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00452007 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.89 or 0.01737072 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.87 or 0.30880708 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,255,930 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.