Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $28.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Everbridge Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $27.03 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,487 shares of company stock valued at $829,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG3 Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

