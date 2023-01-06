Everdome (DOME) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.89 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $48.88 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

