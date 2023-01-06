Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.11

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 28585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Evotec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

