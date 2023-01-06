Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is Lancaster Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Lancaster Investment Management lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises about 1.5% of Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 10,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

