Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Expensify Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $554.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $747,450. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

