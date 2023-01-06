Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading 8.1% Higher

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) rose 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 5,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 359,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $53,426.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 9,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $153,326.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $53,426.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,855 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.