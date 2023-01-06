Fantom Price Tops $0.21 (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. Fantom has a market cap of $594.80 million and $70.93 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00445148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.87 or 0.01751480 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.71 or 0.30412097 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,159,575 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

