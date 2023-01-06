Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

