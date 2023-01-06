Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FATE stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

