FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $240.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FDX stock opened at $181.28 on Monday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average is $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

