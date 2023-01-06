Fei USD (FEI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $424.75 million and $1.08 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00038772 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018893 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00233542 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9964104 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,257,118.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

