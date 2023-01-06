Fetch.ai Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.31 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $106.63 million and $61.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000227 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003871 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

