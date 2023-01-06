FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 1,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 4.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

