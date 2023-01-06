Financial Contrast: OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 3 1 0 2.25 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

OncoCyte currently has a consensus target price of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 359.46%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and Global WholeHealth Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte $7.73 million 5.68 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.57 Global WholeHealth Partners $10,000.00 39.39 -$5.16 million N/A N/A

Global WholeHealth Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OncoCyte.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47% Global WholeHealth Partners N/A N/A -896.70%

Summary

OncoCyte beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits in the United States. The company offers approximately 125 diagnostic tests kits for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, yellow fever, and other epidemic and vector-borne diseases. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

