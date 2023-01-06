Financial Enhancement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.07. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,501.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,390 shares of company stock valued at $41,890,815 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

