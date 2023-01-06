Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after buying an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Dover stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day moving average is $129.80. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

