Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 235,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,162,142. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

