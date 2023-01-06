Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the quarter. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.20% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFEQ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period.
VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Price Performance
LFEQ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $44.04.
