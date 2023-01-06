Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $29,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

DVN stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.73. 72,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.