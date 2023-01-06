Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QWLD traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

