Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 683 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.01. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,633. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.93.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.