Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after acquiring an additional 180,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.99.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.48 million. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

