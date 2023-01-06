Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $206.79. 12,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,550. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

