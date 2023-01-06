Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 117 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.39. 68,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,226. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

