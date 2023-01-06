Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,546,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 360,031 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,509,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 235,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after buying an additional 223,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

GSIE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $29.16. 463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,514. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.