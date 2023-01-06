Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.09. 62,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.