Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $170,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

DLR traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 48,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

