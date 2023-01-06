Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $22.33 Million Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,112 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 5.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.64% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $22,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $5,334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 241,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 492,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,209,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

