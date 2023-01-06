Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $3.59 Million in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.09% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 145,821 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,077,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 109,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,118. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

