Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 10,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

