Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SRE traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.55. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.