Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 2,018 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.44. 87,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.